UCC Empowers All Citizens with Equal Rights: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially announced the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, calling Monday a historic day not only for the state but for the entire nation. He stated that the implementation of the UCC is an attempt to provide equal rights to all citizens.

The UCC came into effect in Uttarakhand starting from Monday.

The Chief Minister said, "UCC is a constitutional measure to end legal discrimination on the basis of caste, religion and gender, through this an attempt has been made to give equal rights to all citizens."

At a function organized at Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the CM's residence, Chief Minister Dhami formally unveiled the notification for the Uniform Civil Code, launched the UCC portal (ucc.uk.gov.in), and released the UCC manual booklet.

The Chief Minister also registered his marriage on the UCC portal, receiving the certificate from Chief Secretary Radha Raturi. On the same occasion, the Chief Minister handed over certificates to the first five applicants who registered under the UCC.

CM Dhami mentioned that the Expert Committee had consulted 2.35 lakh people to draft the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand. He added that by implementing the UCC, the state government is honoring the Constitution maker, Baba Saheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and offering a true tribute to all members of the Constituent Assembly, including Dr. Ambedkar.

The Chief Minister stated that he is announcing the full implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in front of 1.25 crore people of Uttarakhand with great emotion, while adding that he was feeling happy as well as proud for this.

"With this, the constitutional and civil rights of every citizen in the state have become equal. Along with this, women of all religions have also got equal rights," he said.

He further mentioned that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, UCC has been implemented in Uttarakhand, for which he expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister on behalf of the entire people of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that during the assembly elections in Uttarakhand on February 12, 2022, he had resolved to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand. He said that then he had got a new responsibility, only seven months after this he had to go to the assembly elections. "That is why many people were not able to believe it then," he said.

He further stated that he was confident that the god-like people of Uttarakhand would support him in this work. "For the first time in the history of Uttarakhand, the BJP government was formed again. After the formation of the government, the first decision was taken to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand," he said,

He underlined that the UCC would ensure women's safety and empowerment. "Also, evil practices like Halala, Teen Takal, Iddat will be banned. Also, the Scheduled Tribes described under Article 342 of the Constitution have been kept out of its purview. This will protect their customs. Registered persons whose marriage was registered before the implementation of UCC or a divorce decree was declared or the marriage was annulled, will not be charged any kind of registration fee in the first six months," he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that UCC is not against any religion or sect. "It is a legal effort to establish equality by eradicating the evil practices of the society. No one's basic beliefs and practices have been changed in this," he further said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the UCC is already applicable in major Muslim and developed countries worldwide. "By this law, the rules of marriage, divorce, inheritance have been made equal for all people. People of all religions can marry according to their own customs. But now in all religions, the minimum age of marriage has been made 21 for boys and 18 for girls. Also, second marriage while the husband or wife is alive has been banned. Child rights have been protected in the Uniform Civil Code, and daughters have been given equal rights in property. To avoid differences among family members, the wife, children and parents have been given equal rights in the property of the deceased," the CM said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that registration for live-in relationships has been made mandatory. The registrar will inform the parents or guardians of the couple, and this information will remain confidential. Children born from live-in relationships have also been granted equal rights.

To simplify the implementation of the UCC, the Chief Minister explained that online registration has been arranged, and clear rules have been established to ensure that no citizen faces any difficulties in the process.

CM Dhami announced that January 27 will now be celebrated as Uniform Civil Code Day every year in Uttarakhand. He also highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several resolutions regarding Section 370, Triple Talaq, and the Ram Temple have been fulfilled.

On this occasion, Chairman of the UCC Rules Committee, Shatrughan Singh, provided detailed information about the UCC rules, while Secretary Shailesh Bagoli gave a vote of thanks. (ANI)