Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Link set to transform Uttarakhand's connectivity

Rishikesh: The Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Link Project is progressing steadily and promising to revolutionise connectivity in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand. Stretching over 125.20 kilometres, the project is a landmark in Indian railway engineering, featuring an impressive 83.07 per cent of the route through tunnels.

A total of 16 main tunnels, spanning 104 kilometres, and 12 escape tunnels covering 97.72 kilometres are being constructed alongside 7.05 kilometres of cross-passages. The longest tunnel alone stretches 14.58 kilometres, highlighting the challenging terrain the project is overcoming.

The rail link includes 14 rail bridges, of which five are categorised as important and major. These bridges cover a total length of 3,076 meters, with the tallest, Gauchar Bridge (Br-15), rising to 46.99 meters. The Srinagar Bridge (Br-09) stands out with a maximum length of 489 meters, and the Devprayag Bridge (Br-06) boasts the longest span of 125 meters.

In addition to the rail infrastructure, the project also features six road bridges, two road overbridges and 38 minor bridges, ensuring seamless multimodal integration. Twelve new stations are planned along the route, further enhancing local accessibility and economic prospects.

Another significant component is the 18.43 kilometres of open cutting and embankment, comprising 14.72 per cent of the entire route, which accommodates the region's challenging geographical conditions.

Once completed, the Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Link will significantly reduce travel time, boost tourism and provide a reliable transportation corridor for locals and pilgrims alike, connecting the Garhwal hills to the rest of India like never before.

Recently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami termed the Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project the foundation stone of development, connectivity, and the state's prosperous future.

"The first phase of the long-awaited rail project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026."Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project is not just a railway line but the foundation stone of development, connectivity and the prosperous future of the state," Dhami said in a post on X.

"Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project is not just a railway line but the foundation stone of development, connectivity and prosperous future of the state," Dhami said in a post on X."Under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, Devbhoomi is now running on the track of development; every station, every tunnel and every bridge of this project is making the dream of railway on the mountains come true," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)