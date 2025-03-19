Reach at least minimum agreement: Congress' Harish Rawat amid Muslim law board's opposition to Waqf bill

Dehradun: Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday morning urged the central government to remain receptive to the objections raised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) over the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, saying that efforts must be made to reach a "minimum agreement".

Referring to AIMPLB as an "umbrella organisation" representing minorities, Rawat said that their views must be taken "seriously" and minimum agreement must remain if there is a disagreement, where the minorities don't feel unheard.

"The Muslim Personal Law Board is an umbrella organisation of the minorities. If it says something, it should be taken seriously. If something is done that the minorities don't agree with, we should try to reach at least a minimum agreement so that they don't feel unheard. The country must ensure an emotion of generosity instead of narrowness," Rawat, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, told ANI.

When asked about the reason behind opposition to the proposed amendment to Waqf law, the senior Congress leader said that there must be deliberations on this at the top level since the opposition to previous amendments to this law was also resolved earlier. He argued against "pushing them" as it would affect the country's global image.

"They (people opposing the Waqf amendment bill) think the government wants to end Waqf properties and its independence. There have been amendments to this law before. The objections were raised and resolved earlier. Why the opposition is happening...this must be deliberated upon at the top level. The impression shouldn't be that we are pushing them. This affects our global image. Our enemies in our neighbour get strengthened with this," Rawat said.

Earlier, the AIMPLB began their protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, led by member Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas. He stated that it was a peaceful protest and that the administration should cooperate with them. He said that the government should not be afraid and listen to the voice of its people.

"People were coming from many districts of UP and Haryana but now we have received information that their buses are being stopped. We believe that this is a very peaceful protest and the administration should support us in this. The government need not be afraid and they should listen to the voice of the people. If there is such a cowardly government that cannot listen to the voice of its people, then it has no right to rule", Ilyas said while addressing the protestors.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Owaisi, who was part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf bill, alleged that the ruling party's amendments in the JPC report would lead to the dissolution of the Waqf Board. (ANI)