Pushkar Singh Dhami Awards Medals to Cyclists at 38th National Games in Rudrapur

Rudrapur: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday presented medals to the cycling champions at the Sports Stadium Velodrome in Rudrapur during the 38th National Games and congratulated them, as per the release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister watched the track cycling competition at the Shivalik Velodrome under the 38th National Games at Manoj Sarkar Sports Stadium from the gallery. He reached the velodrome and introduced himself to the players and also cycled on the track. After this, the Chief Minister honoured the gold medal winner Services Sports Control Board, silver medal winner Punjab and bronze medal winner Rajasthan in the men's team pursuit distance 4000 meters competition by giving them medals and wearing a Pahadi cap. After this, the Chief Minister had lunch with the players and inquired from the players about the arrangements made for the players, on which the players expressed happiness over all kinds of arrangements.

The Chief Minister said that on January 28, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games from Dehradun. He said that there has been an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the entire state since the day of the inauguration of the game. About 20 thousand people are contributing directly and indirectly to the conduct of the competitions of this national game. The Chief Minister is constantly taking updates from the officials on the arrangements of the competitions being held at various places in the state and is also personally visiting the arrangements. The concerned officials have been instructed to provide every possible facility to the players. The Chief Minister said that the performance of the players of our state is also getting better, so far about 33 medals have been won by the players of Uttarakhand in various competitions.

The Chief Minister said that the players coming from all over the country are appreciating the velodrome built here. Multi-purpose halls have also been constructed at many places in the state, Malkhamb competition is also to be organized in Chakarpur of Khatima and a rafting competition in Tanakpur. Sports competitions are being organized at 11 different places in the entire state, which is a very wonderful event in itself. These sports competitions being held in Uttarakhand will act as an inspiration for the young players of our state and the players will make their bright future in the field of sports. He said that this national game was inaugurated by the Prime Minister and it will be concluded by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji in Haldwani on 14 February.

After this, the Chief Minister reached the 46th Battalion PAC and declared the opening of the shotgun and skeet competition by formally cutting the ribbon and performing Puja. He also did tap shooting with a shotgun. During this, he met the players and gave them best wishes in advance. (ANI)