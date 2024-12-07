Provide adequate facilities in night shelters Uttarakhand CM Dhami directs District Magistrates

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed all the District Magistrates to provide adequate facilities in the night shelters as well as distribute quilts and blankets to the needy people, following a warning from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding a drop in temperature and expected rainfall in the state.

"In view of the warning given by the Meteorological Department about the increase in cold along with rain in the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed all the District Magistrates to provide adequate facilities in the night shelters as well as distribute quilts and blankets to the needy people," said the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

CM Dhami has also instructed all the District Magistrates to make necessary arrangements to protect against the cold at the tehsil level. CM Dhami added that homeless people and families should be shifted to the night shelters, especially children, women and sick people should be given immediate night shelter facilities.

The Chief Minister also asked the district administration should take precautions at its level and provide all kinds of facilities to those in need as the cold increases.

