PM Modi to inaugurate 38th National Games in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 38th edition of the National Games, scheduled to take place from January 28 to February 14.

"I would like to thank PM Modi. We had urged him to inaugurate the National Games. PM has agreed to inaugurate the National Games. We also informed him about the winter yatra and urged him to stay here for a day during this yatra," said CM Dhami.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced Uttarakhand as the host for the 2025 edition in December, last year. The event will feature over 10,000 athletes, officials, and coaches competing in 38 sports across multiple cities in the state.

"The 38th National Games in Uttarakhand promise to be a landmark event in promoting both traditional and modern sports in India," IOA President PT Usha said, as quoted by Olympics.com.

"The inclusion of demonstration sports like kalarippayattu, yogasana, mallakhambh, and rafting reflects our commitment to honouring India's rich heritage while encouraging new opportunities for athletes," she added.

The National Games of India is an Olympic-style multi-sport event that brings together athletes from states and Union Territories to compete for medals. The upcoming edition will feature 32 sporting disciplines and four demonstration events.

The last edition of the National Games took place in Goa in 2023, spanning five cities--Mapusa, Margao, Panjim, Ponda, and Vasco. Maharashtra topped the medal tally with 228 medals, including 80 gold.

The 2022 edition, hosted by Gujarat, marked the revival of the National Games after a seven-year hiatus since the 2015 event. During that edition, Services emerged as the top team, winning 128 medals, including 61 gold.

Hosting the National Games is expected to boost Uttarakhand's reputation as a hub for sports and tourism. The inclusion of traditional sports alongside Olympic disciplines highlights the diversity and cultural richness of the event. (ANI)