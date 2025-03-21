More than 50,000 youths provided self-employment in 3 years: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reaffirmed the commitment of the government to make the youth the state self-reliant and empowered, highlighting how in the last 3 years, more than 50,000 young people have been provided self-employment under the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme.

Urging the young people to not only become self-reliant but create new opportunities for other, CM Dhami said, "our aim is that the youth of the state should not only become self-reliant by joining self-employment, but also create new employment opportunities for other youth."

Earlier, highlighting another scheme of the state government for women empowerment, CM Dhami described his three-year tenure as "three years of service, good governance and development"

CM Dhami stated that he has made a provision of 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women in government jobs, which is an important step towards providing equal opportunities to women and their socio-economic empowerment.

"Under the 'Chief Minister Mahila Swarojgar Yojana', more than 30,000 women have been provided self-employment opportunities, which has strengthened their economic condition and made them self-reliant," CM Dhami said.

On Wednesday, CM Dhami chaired a review meeting of the Agriculture, Horticulture, Cooperatives, Silk, Aromatic Plant Center, Sugarcane, and Tea Production Board at the State Secretariat in Dehradun.

Addressing reporters, the Chief Minister stated that the State government has taken forward many development works in a period of three years and new works have also been started.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, Dhami said that the unemployment rate has decreased in the state while investments have increased. He further spoke about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). (ANI)