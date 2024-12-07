Game Changer for Uttarakhand: Dhami on preparations for winter Char Dham Yatra

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that the state government has begun preparations for the winter Char Dham Yatra, which he believes will prove to be a "game changer" for the state.

"This time we are starting the winter pilgrimage. The plan has been made for it. Instructions for its preparation have also been given to all," he told ANI.

CM Dhami also mentioned that he will be staying in the Rudraprayag area to meet with the local people and thank them.

"I will stay here in this area and will communicate with the people, meet them and tomorrow I will thank everyone. The winter pilgrimage will prove to be a game changer for us in the coming times because our travel period (to Char Dham) is about five months to six months and even after that we have many places where people can come," CM Dhami said.

He further reiterated the state government's commitment to ensure that people do not face any problems during their pilgrimage.

"The people coming here should not face any problems and they should experience this place, weather for all 12 months," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister also prayed to Baba Kedarnath and said that the election victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs was against "those who spread lies and confusion."

"It was an election on Baba Kedarnath Dham. I would say that this victory is the victory of the people of Kedarnath Assembly...This victory is against those who spread lies and confusion. And this is the defeat of those who did politics of casteism, lies and confusion," Dhami said.

He added, "I bow down to Baba Kedarnath for his blessings. Kedarnath Assembly candidate of BJP Asha Nautiyal has received a lot of support from here and I want to thank the people because this election was not an ordinary election."

During the winter months in Uttarakhand, the traditional Char Dham holy shrines--Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath--are closed due to heavy snowfall. However, the winter Char Dham Yatra involves a pilgrimage to alternative shrines like Ukhimath, Pandukeshwar, Kharsali, and Mukhwa, according to the state's tourism department. (ANI)