Determined to make healthy India, healthy Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that Uttarakhand is determined to implement the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to all citizens to stay healthy.

"He government has started work in this direction. To make a healthy India a healthy Uttarakhand, it is necessary that everyone starts paying attention to a balanced diet. I appeal to everyone to play their important role in this campaign," he said.

Preparations have intensified to implement the Fit India campaign, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned from the land of Uttarakhand.

In this sequence, the state government has first focused on educational institutions. In the backdrop of the Eat Right India campaign, a new exercise is being done to create health awareness among the students.

The Health Department has sent a letter to five departments including school education in this regard.

The letter emphasizes that appropriate steps should be taken to spread awareness about a balanced diet among the students.

Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar has sent a letter to the secretaries of the departments of Social Welfare, Skill Development and Employment, Sanskrit Education and Technical Education, apart from School Education. It has been expected that Eat Right Thali should be promoted in educational institutions through tin plates/display boards.

According to Ganesh Chandra Kandwal, State Nodal Officer of Eat Right India Abhiyan- Food Safety and Standards Authority has set food safety standards for school children in the year 2020. It has been told that what balanced diet should be there for children in Eat Right Thali.

Under the Fit India Abhiyan, the School Education Department is preparing a proposal for six Eat Right kitchens.

This proposal will soon be sent to the Central Government. According to Kuldeep Gairola, Additional Director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan- These kitchens will be built for the arrangement of Eat Right in six schools, which we can also call modern kitchens.

Apart from this, the message of Fit India and Eat Right will be disseminated through tin plates, display boards. It is also being proposed to run training programs for awareness.

The Fit India movement was launched by the PM Modi in 2019 and is the fundamental program that chalks out the pathway to India becoming a sports superpower.

The movement focuses overall on the health aspect, sports aspect and also the promotion of indigenous games of the country. (ANI)