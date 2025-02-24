CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to mortal remains of Inspector General of Police

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday paid tribute to the mortal remains of Inspector General of Police Kewal Khurana by offering a wreath at the Police Officers Colony in Kishanpur, Dehradun.

The Chief Minister met the bereaved families and expressed his condolences. The Chief Minister prayed for peace of the departed soul.

Earlier, the CM inspected the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Harsil. Taking to social media X, Dhami in a post complimented Harshil's beauty and also congratulates the Gangotri MLA Suresh Singh Chauhan.

"On reaching Harshil, Uttarkashi, full of natural beauty, heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to Honourable MLA from Gangotri Shri Suresh Singh Chauhan ji, hard-working workers and the God-like people of the area for the warm welcome given to them," the post read.

As per a release dated February 18, the proposed visit of the PM is a very important and historic occasion to promote winter tourism in the state.," he said.

Ahead of the visit, Secretary Chief Minister and Commissioner Garhwal Division Vinay Shankar Pandey, Secretary Protocol Shri Vinod Kumar Suman, IG Garhwal Division Rajiv Swaroop, along with District Magistrate Dr Meharban Singh Bisht, Superintendent of Police Sarita Dobhal and other senior officials, took a close look at all the preparations going on from Harshil to Mukhwa and also discussed finalizing all the arrangements for this tour, the release stated.

During the field inspection, Secretary Chief Minister and Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey checked all the arrangements for the minute-to-minute program, from the welcome of the prime minister to his departure, by keeping in mind the prescribed protocol and security standards.

He said that the arrangements being made for the Prime Minister's visit should be grand and flawless, and all the work should be completed on time. During the discussion on the proposed programs, it was decided to include programs promoting the cultural traditions and tourism of this region in this important event.

The Indian Army team will organise a motorbike-ATV-RTV rally from Harshil to PDA and a motorbike rally from Harshil to Jadung under the aegis of UTDB. While the ITBP will organise a trekking expedition from Neelapani to Muling La Base, NIM will organise a trekking expedition from Jadung to Janaktal. (ANI)