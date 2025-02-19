CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Approves Strict Land Law to Protect Uttarakhand's Culture and Identity

New Delhi: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the government is the protector of the state, culture and original form, as per a CMO release.

The Chief Minister said that fully respecting the long-standing demand of the people of the state and their sentiments, today the cabinet has approved the strict land law, the release mentioned.

He also said that this historic step will protect the resources, cultural heritage and rights of the citizens of the state, as well as play an important role in maintaining the original identity of the state.

The Chief Minister said that his government is fully committed to the interests of the people and he would never let their trust break.

The Chief Minister said that this decision makes it clear that we will make every effort to protect our state and culture. Certainly, this law will also prove helpful in maintaining the original form of the state.

Earlier, on February 18, Dhami approved the sanction of Rs 2 crore provided in standard item 40 of modernization of state police forces under the financial year 2024-25, his office said in an official statement.

The Chief Minister has approved the sanction of Rs 243.91 lakh for the work of surface coating and signage by DBMBC of various roads of Ward No 5 Dhoran Khas of Assembly Constituency Mussoorie of Dehradun district under the state plan.

The Chief Minister also approved the proposal to name the proposed Chalkudia-Masmoli-Saknoli-Naukholi Motor Road in Garhwal as Shaheed Mandeep Singh Negi Motor Road, proposed name of Sisaldi-Manjhola Motor Road as Freedom Fighter Motor Road, proposed name of Badiun Kandool Talla-Kandool Malla Uttinda (Mustkhal-Pulasun-Uttinda Motor Road as Freedom Fighter Tula Singh Rawat Motor Road.

The Chief Minister approved the amount of Rs 148.48 lakh for the work of reconstruction and surface improvement of the road damaged due to the excessive flow of water of Gaula river from Vanbhulpura railway crossing to Gaulapul in Assembly Constituency-Lalkuan under the State Plan and sanctioned the amount of Rs 150.48 lakh for the construction work of 15 meter long RCC bridge over Chinuna Gad to connect Goluchina-Galli-Vasyura-Govindpur Motor Road under Assembly Constituency Someshwar of Almora district. Approval was given for sanctioning an amount of Rs 121.83 lakh. (ANI)