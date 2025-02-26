CM Pushkar Dhami wishes peace, prosperity for state on Maha Shivratri

Khatima: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife, on Wednesday, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri offered prayers at Shri Vankhandi Mahadev Shiva Temple in Khatima city.

CM Dhami wished for happiness, peace, and prosperity in the state. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the 12-day Maha Shivratri fair at Shri Vankhandi Mahadev Temple.

He said that he has been coming to Shri Vankhandi Mahadev Shiva Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri for many years.

"The state government is working on promoting winter tourism in the state. The winter yatra has been inaugurated from Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. Now, devotees will be able to come to our religious places throughout the year, which will directly benefit the people of the state and the region," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Vankhandi temple will be "developed as a beautiful destination", "The Ropeway is being built soon in Maa Purnagiri Temple and Sharda River Front in Tanakpur. Instructions have been given to include Khatima and its surrounding areas in the River Front DPR (riverfront development project)."

He said that the government has given Rs 120 crore for the "development" of the Hanol area and is "carrying out integrated development of the entire state."

He said that the Khatima bus stand would be "ready soon" and that the Tanakpur bus stand "would be made an ISBT with an amount of Rs 200 crore."

The Chief Minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, "religious places in the country have been transformed."Due to this, a religious renaissance has taken place in the entire country."

He said that the "number of devotees visiting had reduced considerably due to the terrible disaster in Kedarnath. The Prime Minister rebuilt the Kedarnath Dham, offered prayers there, and stayed overnight. And now more than 20 lakh devotees are visiting Kedarnath Dham every year".,

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adi Kailash, Jolikong of Pithoragarh, "due to which Manaskhand has also got a new identity on the world stage."

He said that the "pilgrims going to Adi Kailash travel through Kumaon road only. Due to this, all types of businessmen here will get employment throughout the year. All the temples of Kumaon are being connected under the Manaskhand scheme. Due to this, religious tourism will get a boost".

In the program, the Mela Committee expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for providing an amount of Rs 1 crore earlier for the beautification of the temple. The temple committee also honoured the Chief Minister by giving him a memento and a shawl. (ANI)