CM Dhami Inspects Arrangements for 38th National Games in Dehradun

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inspected the various arrangements of the 38th National Games at Maharana Pratap Sports Stadium in Raipur after arriving in Dehradun from Delhi, where he had campaigned for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly polls.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister observed the food arrangements. He served food to the players and also sat and ate with the players. The Chief Minister also encouraged the players of many states participating in various sports events by talking to them.

CM Dhami said that the 38th National Games have started well in the state, the state government is trying that all the players should take a good experience from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. "Efforts have been made to provide every possible facility to the players and visitors," he said.

He also emphasized that the experience of the National Games will prove to be very effective for the state.

The Chief Minister said that efforts have been made to provide food arrangements to the players of every state according to the food there. The Chief Minister is taking updates of the National Games from the officials every moment and is personally inspecting various arrangements.

On January 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games in Dehradun. The Prime Minister also congratulated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his team for organizing the event successfully.

PM Modi emphasised that India now hosted multiple sports competitions throughout the year. The inclusion of new tournaments in the Khelo India series, along with Youth Games, University Games, and Paralympic Games, has provided a platform for young athletes.

He highlighted the recently held Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh and the first-ever Beach Games last year. Referring to his constituency in Kashi, PM Modi shared that sports competitions there annually involve nearly 2.5 lakh youths, showcasing the growing opportunities in Indian sports.

The Prime Minister underlined the connection between sports and national reputation, stating that excelling in sports boosts the country's profile.

The 38th National Games are being hosted in Uttarakhand during its Silver Jubilee year and is being held in 11 cities across eight districts of Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14. (ANI)