CM Dhami Initiates Development Projects in Khatima, Uttarakhand

Khatima: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the felicitation ceremony organised at the Tharu Government Inter College in Khatima. Dhami also held a roadshow from the Khatima market to the program venue. Dhami laid the foundation of developmental works worth 337.17 lakhs. The schemes laid by CM Dhami included the construction of a pathway on both sides of the road in about 1.5 km in the administrative area of village Kalyanpur, Rudrapur, which is worth Rs 183.77 lakh. Other schemes include the installation of street lights worth Rs 67.50 lakh and parking construction work in the collectorate premises at a cost of Rs 84.90 lakh.

While addressing the event, Dhami stated that the government will take over the developmental work in Khatima. He added that the local people have told him about the issues and he will address them. "We will take forward the development work here. The people here have told me about the issues, we will address them in future programs here. I am sure that just like the Municipal Corporation elections, we will get your love and support. I extend my gratitude to the people here...", Pushkar Singh Dhami said while addressing the event.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami added that research is taking place in the sector of agriscience. He highlighted that the Udham Singh Nagar water table is going down for which summer paddy crops is a major reason. Dhami added that the administration has put up a ban on summer paddy crops. He stated that a delegation of farmers met him and they stated that they had prepared to grow the crops one year before, after which those farmers have been permitted to grow the crops this year.

"Research is taking place in the sector of agriscience. In Udham Singh Nagar district water table is going down, summer paddy is one of the primary reasons for the same. In wake of this, administration had placed a ban on summer paddy in Udham Singh Nagar district. But, several delegations of farmers' representatives met me. They told me that they resolve the situation a year ahead. If the ban on summer paddy continues, several fields will remain cropless."

"So, we have decided to permit them to grow summer paddy this year. But in future, farmers should head to alternative farming. With the support of administration they would be permitted this year, to ensure that fields do not remain cropless. But in future we have to conserve environment and take care of economy as well as ecology. We have to strike a balance between the two. There will be a relaxation this year", CM Dhami said. (ANI)