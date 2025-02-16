CM Dhami Honors 261 Students at Sanskrit Awards in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitated 261 students at the Sanskrit Chhatra Pratibha Samman program organised by the Sanskrit Education Department at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun on Sunday.

He felicitated 24 meritorious students of classes 10th and 12th for 2024-25 for their excellence in Sanskrit education. The first, second, and third place holders were presented with Rs 5100, Rs 4100 and Rs 3100, respectively.

A total of 148 students were felicitated for Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Scheduled Caste-Tribe Sanskrit Scholarship Scheme 2024-25.

Similarly, the Chief Minister also felicitated 89 girl students under the Gargi Sanskrit Girl Scholarship Scheme 2024-25.

The Chief Minister motivated the students of Sanskrit education and said that the Uttarakhand government is constantly striving to preserve and promote Sanskrit.

He said that for the first time, the Gargi Sanskrit Girl Scholarship Scheme has been launched through Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy to encourage girls to study in Sanskrit schools.

CM Dhami said that under this scheme, an annual scholarship of Rs 3,012 is being provided to girls of all classes studying in Sanskrit schools.

He also said that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Scheduled Caste and Tribe Scholarship Scheme, an annual scholarship of Rs 3,012 is being provided.

Sanskrit Chhatra Pratibha Samman Yojana is being run to motivate meritorious students of Sanskrit education. Under this, three students securing the highest marks in Sanskrit education in high school and intermediate examinations are being provided Rs 5100, 4100 and 3100, respectively, for securing first, second, and third positions.

CM Dhami said that the state government is working to develop 13 Sanskrit villages in 13 districts.

He said that through the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy, Haridwar, the state government is constantly striving to promote the Dev Bhasha Sanskrit by organising various programs every year, such as the All India Research Conference, All India Astrology Conference, All India Veda Conference, All India Kavi Sammelan, Sanskrit Education Skill Development Training Workshop, Sanskrit Student Competition, etc.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is going through the revival of its ancient original heritage and culture.

"The identity and symbols that display the ancient splendour and glory of India are being preserved and promoted," he added.

"Uttarakhand is also going through a phase of innovation in every direction. The decisions taken at the local level in Uttarakhand are also providing guidance at the national level. New dimensions of development are being established every day," said CM Dhami.

He further added that the migrants of Uttarakhand are proud that Devbhoomi is undergoing a phase of rapid progress. (ANI)