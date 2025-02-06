CM Dhami Highlights Uttarakhand's Sports Infrastructure During 38th National Games

Rudrapur: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a visit in Rudrapur to inspect arrangements at the site for proposed trap shooting competition at the ongoing 38th National Games in the state.

Speaking to ANI during his visit, he hailed the enthusiasm of people in the state for National Games and said that the sports infrastructure in the state will help players in days to come.

"Different events are being organised at different places in the entire state. People of the state are enthusiastic and all those who are facilitating this - I congratulate all. We have now a good infrastructure for the sports that will help the sportsperson in the days to come," said Dhami to ANI.

The 38th National Games are being organised in the state from January 28 to February 14.

National games are being organized for the first time in Uttarakhand, and the government is making every effort to make it a success. With the efforts of the state government, these national games will become historic and Uttarakhand will get a new identity in the field of sports.

Karnataka leads the medal tally with 55 medals, including 29 gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze medals. Services Sports Control Board is at the second spot with 47 medals, including 28 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals.

At third spot is Madhya Pradesh, with 17 gold medals, eight silver and 10 bronze medals, bringing them a total of 35 medals. (ANI)