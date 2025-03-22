CM Dhami calls for 'Game-Changer' policies to accelerate Uttarakhand's growth

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed all state departments to propose three to five transformative policies aimed at driving the state's economic and infrastructural growth.

Reviewing the state's fiscal strategies, CM Dhami emphasised improving GST collection, addressing long-term challenges, and leveraging Uttarakhand's potential to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

"I have asked all departments to present three to five transformative policies related to their respective sectors. We are reviewing how we can improve our GST collection, the challenges we have to face in the next 10 years, how to reap benefits from our potential and opportunities, and how to contribute to PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," he said.

The chief minister highlighted that Uttarakhand possesses vast potential across various sectors, which, if tapped effectively, could significantly contribute to the state's growth.

The state government is expected to conduct detailed reviews of proposed policies in the coming months, focusing on sectors such as tourism, infrastructure, industry, and governance reforms.

CM Dhami also underscored the state's resilience in tackling natural disasters, emphasising that his government has always stood by the people in times of crisis.

"We have faced numerous disasters--be it the Raini landslide, the Silkyara tunnel crisis, or the Kedarnath tragedy. The entire world witnessed the 17-day rescue operation at the Silkyara tunnel. We also managed to save 46 out of 54 people trapped in the avalanche at Mana village," Dhami said.

Despite the challenges, the chief minister asserted that Uttarakhand has never backed down. "We have always made efforts to be on the ground, face every situation head-on, and support our people," he added.

Uttarakhand's mountainous terrain makes it prone to landslides, floods, and avalanches. In recent years, multiple large-scale rescue operations have been conducted.

The state government continues to focus on disaster preparedness, strengthening infrastructure, and enhancing response mechanisms to mitigate the impact of such calamities.

Dhami on Sunday also reviewed a detailed presentation on plans to promote a dairy-based economy and cow-based tourism in Bhararisain and its adjacent villages under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) scheme. The review meeting took place at the CM's residence auditorium in Dehradun.

The initiative seeks to integrate rural development with economic sustainability by leveraging Uttarakhand's dairy potential and cultural tourism. (ANI)