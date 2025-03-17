Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari assures no new cracks in Joshimath, old issues clarified

Chamoli: District Magistrate of Chamoli, Sandeep Tiwari, spoke exclusively to ANI about the recent concerns surrounding cracks in houses and roads in Joshimath.

Addressing the circulated video that showed pits and falling walls, Tiwari clarified, "Regaring the video that circulated two days ago, which shows some pits being made and some walls falling, after the recent discussion and tensions, when the inspection team from the Municipal Council, District Panchayat, State Government, and Engineers went to inspect, they found that the pits were old, about two years old."

He emphasized that there have been no new developments regarding cracks or pits. "There is no information about any new cracks or new pits forming. The situation is normal, and there have been no reports or incidents of walls collapsing or any unfortunate events where people live. The situation is normal. We have been monitoring it," said Tiwari.

The Indian Army had concluded the search and rescue operations at the Mana area of the Chamoli district in Uttarakhand on March 2.

These operations were part of the relief efforts to rescue the trapped Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers after the avalanche on February 28.

Speaking to ANI, Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari said, "The last body retrieved from the avalanche site yesterday has been brought to Joshimath today. Legal formalities and Panchnama are being done. I thank all agencies and team members for the timely completion of the operation."

Chamoli's District Magistrate thanked all the teams and agencies involved in the operation for their timely efforts as he said, "I thank Army, ITBP, Air Force, NDRF, and SDRF for the timely completion of the operation."

According to the Indian Army, in the avalanche, 46 out of the 54 BRO workers were rescued and were undergoing treatment, while eight people lost their lives in the avalanche. (ANI)