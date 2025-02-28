47 workers trapped after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Badrinath

Chamoli: As many as 47 workers engaged in road construction got trapped under huge blocks of snow as a massive avalanche hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday.

The construction workers of the Border Roads Organisation camp were engaged in work on the border area of Mana village in Badrinath, officials said on Friday.

Personnel from ITBP and the Army are engaged in the rescue operation, Uttarakhand Chief minster Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

The BRO is a road construction executive force that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces.

Police Headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharne said that 10 workers out of 57 workers have been rescued.

"A massive avalanche has occurred near the Border Roads Organisation camp in the border area of Mana in which 57 workers engaged in road construction have been trapped. Out of these workers, 10 workers have been rescued and sent to the army camp near Mana in critical condition," IG Nilesh Anand Bharne told ANI.

Meanwhile, BRO Executive Engineer CR Meena said that the rescue operation is underway and due to heavy snowfall the team is facing difficulties.

"Three to four ambulances have also been sent, but due to heavy snowfall, the rescue team is facing difficulties in reaching there," BRO Executive Engineer said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that relief and rescue operations are underway by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and BRO.

"Sad news was received about many workers being trapped under an avalanche during the construction work being carried out by BRO near Mana village in Chamoli district. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by ITBP, BRO and other rescue teams. I pray for the safety of all the labour brothers," CM Dhami posted on X.

Earlier on Thursday, the Lahaul and Spiti Police issued an avalanche alert for the region on February 28.

As per the press release, the advisory warned travellers and locals to exercise caution and restrict movement to designated safe routes, as medium-size avalanche triggering is possible on certain extreme slopes.

"According to the DGRE and HPSDMA, there is a snow avalanche warning (Danger Level 3, Orange) in District Lahaul and Spiti up to 28th February 2025 (1700 hrs. IST) (enclosed). According to the advisory, medium-size avalanche triggering is possible on few extreme slopes and restriction of movement to only safe routes is advised", the release read. (ANI)