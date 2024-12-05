YOGI Sambhal rioters and Bangladesh rioters have same DNA

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Adressing the Ramayan Mela's opening ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Katha Park on Thursday, Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath drew a comparision between the rioters in Sambhal and those who had attacked minorties in Bangladesh.

Yogi Adityanath said, "Remember what Babur's man did in Ayodhya Kumbh 500 years ago. The same thing happened in Sambhal, and the same is happening in Bangladesh. The nature of the three and their DNA is the same. If someone believes that this is happening in Bangladesh, then the same elements are here too waiting to hand you over. They have made full arrangements to break the social unity.

"Some of the people talking about this are those who have property abroad. If a crisis happens here, they will run away and leave others here to die. Do not remain under any delusion," he added. There are some powers here that are ready to slit you open and cause you to bleed," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also called upon the people to draw inspiration from the life of Lord Ram and recalled the efforts behind the building of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Once again Ayodhya is moving ahead with a new identity as a global city spiritually and culturally... Remember how in January this year, due to the efforts of PM Narendra Modi, Lord Ram has been seated in the temple again after five hundred years... Anyone who does not respect Lord Ram and Mata Janaki, no matter how dear they are to you, should be abandoned like an enemy. That is why Ram devotees gave the slogan in 1990, 'Jo Ram ka nahi humare kisi kaam ka nahi'...

The UP CM took a dig at the Samajwadi party alleging that they did politics in the name of Ram Manohar Lohia but never live up to his ideals.

"Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia is considered a symbol of ideals in politics... In today's politics, a true Samajwadi is free from the attachment to property and children.

However, today's Samajwadi's have become Parivarwadi. Without the protection of criminals and goons, their condition becomes like a fish struggling without water... They do politics in the name of Lohia but are unable to adopt even one of his ideals," he said. (ANI)