Uttar Pradesh: Woman alleges husband gave her 'triple talaq' after she praising PM Modi, CM Yogi

Bahraich: A woman has lodged a police complaint against her husband alleging that he issued her 'triple talaq' after she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well as the recent development work done in Ayodhya city, officials said on Saturday.

A senior police official said that a team had been dispatched to arrest the woman's husband.

The woman also alleged that she was beaten by her in-laws and sent to her parent's home after she praised the BJP-led Centre.

The woman who identified herself as Mariam told ANI, "I am from a village and when I saw the city, I liked it and I praised Yogi ji and Modi ji, my in-laws did not like it and they beat me and sent me to my parent's house..."

The woman further said, "Later I was given triple talaq. They had a lot of demand for dowry, our family gave everything but could not fulfil his demand... I praised (Yogi) for the safety of girls and he has done everything for girls and he (my husband) did not like it..."

Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla said that a case has been registered based on the complaint of the woman.

"She is a resident of Bahraich of Jarwal Road police station area and was married in Ayodhya. She has given a complaint that, when she was touring the district of Ayodhya with her family, she praised the recent development work, the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister."

"Enraged by this, her husband and other in-laws harassed her. Taking immediate cognisance of this complaint, a case has been registered under the relevant acts and a team has been dispatched to arrest her husband and others whose names had come up," SP Shukla added.

—ANI