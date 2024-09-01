Uttar Pradesh: Leopard rescued by forest department in Rampur

Rampur: The Rampur Forest Department successfully rescued a leopard in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Rajiv Kumar, said that the big cat was spotted near the area around the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, causing panic among the locals.

Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Kumar said, "We received the information that a leopard has been spotted near the villages and the area around the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Our team found out the presence of the leopard. So we put a trap there."

"We had set up the cage for 4 days, and our team had been constantly combing and searching the area. Hence, we caught the leopard yesterday around 8:30 pm. No casualty has been reported," said the UP Divisional Forest Officer.

"There is a doctor's panel available here for a medical examination of the animal. This is the sixth leopard that has been caught in Rampur," added the official.

Meanwhile, in Bahraich, officials said on Sunday that they have detected the presence of two killer wolves through drones and will capture them soon. 8 deaths have been reported and 15 injuries have been reported to alleged wolf attacks in the region. Police and forest officials have so far captured four wolves.

Abhishek Singh, CO Forest, Bahraich Division told ANI, "Our whole team is going to be here in the guidance of DFO. We detected the presence of wolves through drones. Both wolves have been traced in this area. We will capture them."

Earlier on Saturday, the forest department team laid traps at Sisayya Chudaamani village from where the fourth wolf was captured. In the wake of recent wolf attack incidents, the forest department is bursting firecrackers at night to protect the villagers from wolves.

Speaking on the wolf attacks, Circle Officer of Mahasi, Rupendra Gaur, said, "Drones, nets and cages are being used to catch the wolves. We are continuously trying to catch the wolves...We are ensuring that no untoward incident takes place anywhere. Eight people have lost their lives and 15 others are injured."

—ANI