Severe rainfall causes flooding and damage in Vijayawada; IMD issues 5-day warning

Vijaywada: Heavy rainfall on Sunday led to severe flooding in the Rama Krishna Puram area of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, submerging houses and cars.

Police and NDRF teams have initiated rescue and relief operations, relocating affected residents to rehabilitation centres.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a weather warning for the next five days.

IMD forecasted heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightening for Sunday.

For the following four days, isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning.

On Saturday, a house in Mogalrajapuram collapsed due to a rock falling from a hill, resulting in the death of a woman. Two other women were hospitalized and their condition was said to be stable.

According to the officials, the house collapsed after a rock fell from the top of the hill amid heavy rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on Saturday, instructing officials to remain vigilant and alert in rain-affected areas.

He also directed the declaration of school holidays in regions experiencing heavy rainfall, the installation of warning boards near overflowing streams and rivers, and the issuance of alert messages to mobile phones.

Naidu warned of potential hazards, including falling power lines and trees due to strong winds and rain.

Parts of Vijayawada and Warangal in Telangana were affected by rain on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in several areas.

—ANI