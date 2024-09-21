Uttar Pradesh: Firozabad woman consumes poison over illegal property possession; hospitalised

Lucknow: A 35-year-old woman was hospitalised after she consumed poison alleging illegal property possession by some goons in Lucknow, an official said on Saturday.

Giving information about the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central, Manisha Singh, said, "A 35-year-old woman from Firozabad consumed a poisonous substance after being troubled by some goons over illegal property possession."

The ADCP said that the woman originally from Shikohabad in Firozabad reached Lucknow by bus at 7:30 am and then was on her way to the Chief Minister's residence to express her plight.

According to the official, the woman claimed that the goons had occupied her land and were threatening to kill her son. She complained about this, but no action was taken.

"The woman who arrived near the Chief Minister's residence after consuming intoxicants sat down on the road feeling dizzy, following which a police official took notice of her and asked her the matter," said the official.

The official further said that the woman confessed to having consumed poison, after which she was immediately admitted to the civil hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The police team of Firozabad district is looking into the matter, said the official, adding that the documents recovered from the woman reveal that there was a dispute regarding her house.

The official said that it was also revealed during the investigation that her son was being threatened.

An investigation is underway.

—ANI