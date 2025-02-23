UP Police Inspects Loudspeaker Use in Sambhal, Warns of Legal Action

Sambhal: Assistant Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra informed that the inspection regarding the use of loudspeakers was held on Sunday in the Sambhal City, Hayat Nagar, Nakhasa area.

Chandra warned of appropriate legal action over the use of loudspeakers.

Speaking with ANI, Chandra said, "Loudspeakers have been removed. If loudspeakers are installed against the law or operated, then appropriate legal action will be taken. Today inspection in Sambhal city area Hayat Nagar Nakhasa were held.

The Supreme Court has banned music systems and loudspeakers in public areas between 10 pm and 6 am, with noise levels limited to 10 dB(A) above local ambient guidelines.

Earlier in the day, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia, giving an update on the excavation work being carried out in the district, said that the authorities found 60 Deva Tirthas and removed encroachments from 44.

Speaking with ANI, the district magistrate said, "As per Sambhal Mahatmya, three Shiv temples are present on the three corners of Sambhal. Between them, there are 87 Deva Tirtha and 5 Maha Tirtha. Till now, we have found 60 Deva Tirtha and removed encroachment from 44 out of them."

DM Pensia said that all the 60 Deva Tirtha are being renovated and beautified and that the budget for the renovation of sites are being provided under the Vandan Yojana.

"All of them are being renovated and beautified... A DPR (Detailed Project Report) is being prepared to be sent to the government. The work is being done using the budget we are receiving under the Vandan Yojana, the 15th finance commission of the Municipal Council, and the Tourism and Religious Affairs Department," the district magistrate said.

"We are ready to revive all the wells soon because the monsoon is about to arrive... Our places of pilgrimage were called Jal Tirtha, so it is necessary to revive them so that water can be conserved... When the 24 Kosi Parikrama, which is 48 kilometres long, is completed and all the places of pilgrimage are beautified, then Sambhal will also become a place of pilgrimage and tourism," he said. (ANI)