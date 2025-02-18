UP Governor Expresses Grief Over Mahakumbh Stampede Tragedy on Mauni Amavasya

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel addressed the joint session of both houses of the state legislature and the first session of 2025 on Tuesday. During her speech, she expressed grief over the stampede which occurred.

Expressing sorrow over the unfortunate incident on Mauni Amavasya, the Governor said, "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy." She extended her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

However, she also praised how the Mahakumbh mela, the largest gathering of people in the world, embodies the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

Governor Patel said that Mahakumbh 2025 represents unity in diversity and promotes equality and harmony, reinforcing the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. So far, over 50 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam.

The governor added further, "The UP government has had the honour of organizing the Mahakumbh 2025. This year's event has set new benchmarks in cleanliness, security, and management. Mahakumbh 2025 is a unique blend of faith and modernity, showcasing both tradition and progress."

The Governor also mentioned the historic cabinet meeting held on January 22, 2025, at the sacred Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh 2025. She highlighted that several key decisions were taken in the interest of the state during this significant occasion.

Earlier today, just before the state's budget session commenced, Samajwadi Party leaders protested against the deaths in the Mahakumbh stampede, with the assembly's Leader of Opposition (LoP) also saying that the governor left the speech halfway because she might have been 'saddened by the incident.'

"Samajwadi Party opposed what was being read in her (Governor's) address because false figures were given in it. There was a demand that the correct figures of the deaths occurred in the stampede of Maha Kumbh should be given," LoP Mata Prasad Pandey told ANI.

He added, "The Governor left the speech halfway... We feel that she was saddened by the incidents that happened in Maha Kumbh, so she did not read the entire speech." (ANI)