UP Dy CM Pathak Slams Akhilesh Yadav's Mahakumbh Politicisation Claim

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of indulging in "negative" politics and of misleading the people. He was reacting to Yadav's allegation that the BJP government in the state is politicizing the Mahakumbh.

"When he (Akhilesh Yadav) arrived at Maha Kumbh for holy dip, we felt good and we welcomed him. But people of the state have been hearing and thinking about one of his statements. He said that the cabinet meeting organised at Sangam ghat, Maha Kumbh area is political. He met the people who erected the statue of Mulayam Singh Yadav in the Kumbh area. Is that not political? Public does not accept such hypocrisy in India," Pathak told ANI.

"Akhilesh Yadav should look within...As far as his question on arrangements are concerned, when Maha Kumbh was organised during his tenure, what kind of mismanagement was done...There was a stampede and people lost their lives...His ideology is not one to see Sanatana prospering. He always speaks negative and tries to mislead people. There is appeasement in the DNA of SP," he added.

On Sunday, after taking a dip at Triveni Sangam, Akhilesh Yadav emphasised that the Kumbh Mela is not a place for 'divisive or negative politics and should have its sacred characteristics preserved.

Speaking to reporters after taking a holy dip, Yadav said, "People come here with their faith. I took 11 holy dips. There is no place for divisive and negative politics...The day I took a dip at Haridwar - that day was a festival. Today, I got the opportunity to take a holy dip here."

He expressed dissatisfaction over the arrangements made by the administration for the elderly coming to the festival.

"The people in govt shouldn't make this event a sports event... I have seen that older people who are coming from various places - there should have been the kind of management that nobody has to face any difficulty," Yadav added.

The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years, and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion.

The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)