UP CM Yogi offers prayers at Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple on Janmashtami

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated Shri Krishna Janmotsav in Mathura. He, then, offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple.

"I congratulate the people of the state on Shri Krishna Janmashtami and pray to the Lord for happiness and prosperity...I pray to the Lord to give you so much strength that your personal life, family life and social life are prosperous and all of you together can be ready to make your best contribution to realize the vision of a developed India" said the Chief Minister.

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "Hail Kanhaiya Lal! Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious birth anniversary of Kripasindhu, Shri Banke Bihari Ji, 'Shri Krishna Janmashtami'! It is my wish that Yashodanandan, Bhuvan Mohan Kanhaiya, the protector of the entire world, who establishes religion and eliminates unrighteousness, injustice and oppression, may he does good to the animate and inanimate world. Long live Shri Krishna!"

Earlier in the day, the CM participated in the plantation drive at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwavidyalaya Evam Go-Anusandhan Sansthan in Mathura.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/centre-approves-unified-pension-scheme-providing-assured-pension-assured-family-pension

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings on the occasion of Janmashtami.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "I greet all my countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This festival inspires us to be dedicated to the divine ideals of Lord Shri Krishna. On this occasion, let us imbibe the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna and pledge to work for the progress and prosperity of the country."

"Wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!" PM Modi posted on X.

"Hearty wishes and congratulations to everyone on Shri Krishna Janmashtami. I hope that this festival of joy and happiness fills the life of all of you with new enthusiasm and excitement," said Rahul Gandhi on X.

—ANI