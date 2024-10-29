UP CM Yogi Adityanath flags off 'Run for Unity' marathon in Lucknow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday administered the unity pledge and flagged off the 'Run for Unity' marathon in Lucknow on the occasion of 'National Unity Day'.

The event saw participation from a diverse array of individuals, including students, local residents, and dignitaries. This gathering highlighted the importance of community involvement in promoting national values.

Yogi Adityanath said that this year's national unity day is more as the country will enter 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Run for unity is not just for unity but also to keep us healthy.....This event was proposed to happen on October 31 but due to Diwali it was scheduled today. The significance of National Unity Day is more this year as the country is entering the 150th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," the UP CM said.

"From 31 October 2024 to 31 October 2025, the country and state will celebrate Sardar Patel's 150th anniversary in different forms," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on this occasion said, "Run for Unity program has been organized across the country in memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel... Today a large number of youth have participated in the Run for Unity program here. I pay my tribute to his memories."

"Prime Minister Modi is working to bring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's thinking to the ground," he added.

Earlier in the day, Speaking at the Unity Run event organised in the national capital on the occasion of 'National Unity Day', the Union Home Minister on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to organize the Unity Run in memory of the great Sardar Patel.

"This time there is Diwali festival on 31 October. Therefore, it has been decided to organise the Unity Run on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras today on October 29 instead of October 31. On 31 October 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to organize the Unity Run in memory of the great Sardar Patel for the unity and integrity of the country. Today when we all have gathered here for the Unity Run on Unity Day, this Unity Run is not just a resolution for the unity of India, now the Unity Run has also become a resolution for a 'Viksit Bharat'," Amit Shah said.

The 'Run for Unity', held on 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day) to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is celebrated nationwide this year on October 29 due to the Diwali festivities.

—ANI