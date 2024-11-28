Survey ordered in line with law but they trying to make another Sambhal BJP's Giriraj Singh amid Ajmer Dargah row

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh lashed out at those opposing the survey of Ajmer Sharif Dargah and dubbed it as attempts to make another Sambhal.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Singh criticised Congress for its appeasement politics and alleged it as the reason for the current situation.

"In Ajmer, the court directed for a survey. If any Hindu has filed a plea and the court has ordered a survey, what is the problem? Mughals destroyed our temples. Now you will ask, How many mosques will you do this? I will say that Congress only did appeasement until now. If Nehru had stopped this campaign of building mosques by destroying temples, today we wouldn't be in a situation to go to court. This is why the petition was filed, and the court accepted it. The survey has been ordered in line with the law, but they are trying to make another Sambhal out of it. That will not happen," Singh said while speaking to reporters.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav hit out at the ruling BJP, saying that people from across the globe come to visit Ajmer Sharif Dargah and creating a controversy over that place only depicts a "hateful" and "shallow" mindset.

He further said that people backed by the saffron party can do anything to remain in power.

"I have said it before also. The kind of judges sitting (in lower courts) want to put the country under fire. This has no meaning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself sends 'chaddar' at Ajmer Sharif Dargah. People from across the country and people from the whole world come to Ajmer Sharif. To put that place in controversy depicts a very hateful and shallow mindset. Not only this, the BJP-backed people can do anything to remain in power. They will not care if the country comes under fire. They just want power," SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav told ANI.

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Owaisi questioned the conduct of lower courts, implying that the Places of Worship Act was being ignored.

The governance of Modi and RSS was weakening the brotherhood and rule of law in the country, he said, adding that they will have to answer for this.

"We have seen in Sambhal that five people lost their lives. This is not in favour of the country. The governance of Modi and RSS is weakening the country, brotherhood, and rule of law. They will have to answer this. All this is being done on the directions of BJP-RSS," Owaisi said.

This comes after a Rajasthan court accepted a petition submitted by the Hindu Sena claiming Ajmer Sharif Dargah to be Lord Shiva's temple. (ANI)