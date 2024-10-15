Providing justice to victim's family is top priority of govt: CM Yogi on Bahraich violence

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that providing justice to the famil of the victim of the Bahraich violence is the government's top priority, and the culprits will not be spared at any cost.

He said this after meeting with family members of the deceased of the Bahraich incident in Lucknow.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Today in Lucknow, I met the family members of the youth who died in the unfortunate incident in Bahraich district... Providing justice to the victim's family is the top priority of the government. The culprits will not be spared at any cost."

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that a high-level inquiry into the Bahraich incident has been ordered and assured that strict action will be taken against those involved.

"The situation is under control. Instructions have been given for a high-level inquiry into the incident...Strict action will be ensured. We are with the family of the victim," Brajesh Pathak told ANI.

A man was killed while several others were injured after a clash erupted between two communities during Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Earlier today, The sister of Ramgopal Mishra, a victim of the Bahraich violence, on Tuesday demanded the death penalty for the culprits and demolition of their houses.

Speaking to ANI Ramgopal Mishra's sister, Priti said, "I want the culprits to be punished. He (deceased) was hit by 15 bullets. I want the culprits to be hanged till death and their houses should be demolished."

Meanwhile, Ramgopal Mishra's relative Pramod Kumar blamed the state police for his death. He demanded punishment for the culprits and ex gratia for Mishra's wife.

"This incident happened due to the negligence of police. If we had got protection from the police then this wouldn't have happened...We demand that the culprits should be punished and relevant ex gratia to be given to the wife of Ramgopal Mishra," Pramod Kumar told ANI.

According to the police, the procession was passing by a Muslim area when the two groups argued over some issues.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP), Vrinda Shukla said, "In Mahasi's Maharajganj area, a procession was passing by a Masjid through a Muslim area. The groups argued on some issues. A person from the Hindu community died after bullets were fired at him and thereafter a tense situation arose."

Police also conducted a route march after clashes erupted during Durga idol immersion in Mahasi Maharajganj area in Bahraich.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the situation and emphasized that those who spoil the atmosphere in Bahraich will not be spared.

"Those who spoil the atmosphere in Mahsi of Bahraich district will not be spared. Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them. Immersion of idols will continue. Administration and police officials have been directed to be present on the spot and communicate with religious organizations to ensure that the immersion of idols is done on time," CM Yogi said on X.

—ANI