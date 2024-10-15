Mayawati criticises Yogi government's handling of Bahraich violence, urges impartial action to restore peace

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of law and order following the violence in Bahraich.

She urged the administration to act impartially to restore peace and prevent further escalation.

In her posts, Mayawati stressed that maintaining law and order during festivals, regardless of religion, is the government's responsibility.

She said, "The deteriorating law and order situation in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh is concerning, as it has gone out of control. The intent and policy of the administration should not be biased but should be completely law-abiding so that the related matter does not become serious and peace is maintained here."

Mayawati also emphasised the need for better arrangements during festivals.

"Whether it is a festival of any kind or of any religion, maintaining peace is the government's primary responsibility," she tweeted. She further urged the government to ensure the safety of people's lives, property, and religion at all times," she said.

Also Read: Culprits should be hanged, demands sister of man killed in Bahraich violence

"Special arrangements are necessary during such occasions. If such responsibilities had been fulfilled, the incident in Bahraich would never have occurred. The government must ensure peace and the safety of people's lives, property, and religion under all circumstances," the BSP Chief added.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan condemned the Bahraich incident and called for action against those who disturb the peace.

"Action must be taken against those who take the law into their own hands. We live in a peaceful country... Those who are trying to disturb our peace, be it political or a common man, action must be taken against them," Hasan told ANI.

A person was killed while several others were injured after a clash erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. According to the police, the procession was passing by a Muslim area when the two groups argued over some issues. Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP), Vrinda Shukla, said, "In Mahasi's Maharajganj area, a procession was passing by a Masjid through a Muslim area. The groups argued on some issues. A person from the Hindu community died after bullets were fired at him, and thereafter, a tense situation arose."

Police also conducted a route march after clashes erupted during Durga idol immersion in the Mahasi Maharajganj area in Bahraich. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the situation and emphasised that those who disrupt peace in Bahraich will not be spared.

—ANI