Lucknow Municipality passes resolution to rename road after Sunita Williams

Lucknow: Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to rename the road in front of the ISRO office in Janakipuram after Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams.

City Mayor Sushma Kharkwal informed us of the decision. The resolution was proposed by Corporator Ranjit Singh.

"A corporator, Ranjit Singh, gave a proposal on this, and it was passed unanimously. A road in front of the ISRO office in Janakipuram will be renamed after Sunita Williams," Sushma Kharkwal said.

Sunita Williams is an Indian-origin NASA astronaut, known for her expeditions to space with the recent one lasting to nine months at the International Space Station

NASA, in a joint mission with SpaceX, brought the Crew-9 astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov back to earth on March 18/

NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov have been in space since September 2024. However, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams had been away much longer--their journey began last June.

Initially expected to last just a week, their mission was extended to more than nine months due to issues with their Boeing Starliner capsule, which delayed their return.

Upon their return, PM Modi extended a warm welcome to Sunita Williams

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions."

PM Modi also hailed those who worked tirelessly to ensure Williams's safe return, saying that they "have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity."

"Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career. We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity," PM Modi added in the post. (ANI)