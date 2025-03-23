Jama Masjid Chief Zafar Ali Faces Court in Sambhal Violence Case

Sambhal: Jama Masjid Sadar Chief and Shahi Mosque Committee head, Zafar Ali, was brought to Chandausi Court on Sunday in connection with the November 24 Sambhal violence. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Sambhal Police took him into custody earlier today for questioning regarding the incident. He was also taken for a medical examination in Chandausi.

In a statement to the media, Zafar categorically denied any involvement in inciting violence, emphasising, "I did not incite violence." Following his detention, a group of his supporters staged a protest demanding his immediate release. The police have yet to issue an official statement regarding Zafar Ali's role in the case.

Earlier today, Zafar Ali and his son were summoned to the Sambhal Police Station for questioning. Security has been tightened outside the Chandausi Court, where both are to be presented as part of the legal proceedings in the case. Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary said, "There are no new arrangements made... Forces have been deployed to maintain peace... There is peace in the area..." The violence had resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

As local Muslims gathered outside the mosque and tensions escalated, police resorted to force and opened fire on the protesters, killing at least four men and several injured, including officials and locals. The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) had earlier filed a chargesheet of over 4,000 pages in six of the 12 cases in the November 24 Sambhal violence that erupted during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque.

The violence resulted in 12 FIRs and 80 arrests for allegedly pelting stones at police from rooftops. According to the charge sheet, there were 159 total accused in the case. It also mentioned that the weapons recovered from the site of violence and other places were manufactured in the United Kingdom, USA, Germany, and Czechoslovakia.

Since November last year, no further incidents of violence have been reported in the area. During Holi celebrations, the police maintained tight security, conducting flag marches to ensure peace. To protect the mosque from any colours or vandalism, a tarpaulin sheet was also placed over the Jama Masjid at that time. (ANI)