India reaching new heights of development: Yogi Adityanath expresses admiration for PM Modi's leadership

Maharajganj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that India is reaching new heights of development in every sector.

Addressing a rally in Maharajganj, the Chief Minister highlighted the benefits of various government schemes, emphasizing that they are being implemented without discrimination, reaching farmers, women, underprivileged individuals, youth, and children.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the whole country is witnessing a new India where everyone gets the benefits of schemes without any discrimination, whether its farmers, women, underprivileged, youth, children... Before coming here, I got the opportunity to meet children. I had the privilege to provide school bags to children. In the last 10 years, PM Modi has rejuvenated the whole country. India is reaching new heights of development in every sector," CM Adityanath said.

Projecting that India's economy will become third largest in the next two years, the Chief Minister said, "10 years back India was 11th largest economy. Between 1947 to 2014, in last 70-72 years, India could only become 11th economy but in just 10 years, under the leadership of PM Modi, India become fifth largest economy and in next two years it would become third. Work is being done in every sector..."

Praising PM Modi, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that PM Modi has shown how to combine development with heritage while citing the example of Maha Kumbh, adding that 66 crore people visited Maha Kumbh.

"After 'Har Ghar Bijli', 'Har Ghar Nal' is about to be achieved in every area... Could anyone even imagine that 80 crore people in the country would be getting free ration?... PM Modi has shown how to combine development with heritage... The whole world was stunned to see that 66 crore people visited Maha Kumbh. Only India could have achieved something like this," CM Adityanath stated. (ANI)