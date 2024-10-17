Govt doing encounters to cover up their failure, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Bahraich encounter

Barabanki (UP): Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the Bahraich encounter, accusing it of using encounters to mask its failures.

"This incident was an administrative failure. The government is resorting to encounters to cover up its shortcomings. If encounters were truly improving law and order in the state, Uttar Pradesh would be far ahead of other states," the SP chief stated.

Questioning the state's law and order situation, Akhilesh remarked, "If permission was granted for the procession, why wasn't it conducted peacefully? If they can't manage a small event, how can we expect them to ensure law and order across the state?"

He further accused the state government of "orchestrating" the incident and claimed it was following a divide-and-rule policy.

"What happened was unfortunate, and such incidents should not recur. We will stand by the families of the victims and ensure they receive justice. The government is working on a divide-and-rule policy. This incident was not accidental; it was planned," Akhilesh added.

The remarks come after the accused in the Bahraich incident, Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib, were shot in the leg by Uttar Pradesh Police while allegedly attempting to flee to Nepal.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said on Thursday that two of the five individuals arrested in connection with the Bahraich violence were injured during the encounter, while three others were taken into custody. He also noted that the situation is now under control.

"When the police were escorting the five arrested suspects for weapon recovery near the India-Nepal border, two of them attempted to flee. As they tried to escape, shots were fired, and Mohammed Sarfaraz and Mohammed Talib were injured. Abdul Hameed, Fahim, and Abdul Afzal were also arrested. In total, five suspects were apprehended, and the situation is under control," DGP Kumar said.

He added that further details would be provided by Bahraich police.

The Congress party also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government, attributing the violence in Bahraich to the failure of both the state administration and government.

UP Congress President Ajay Rai remarked, "The government has been conducting fake encounters for a long time. This is just another attempt to cover up their failures."

SP Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla, explained that the police acted in self-defence, leading to the injuries of the two suspects.

"When the police team went to the Nanpara area to recover the murder weapon, Mohammed Sarfaraz alias Rinku and Mohammed Talib alias Sablu had the weapon in a loaded state, which they used to fire at the police. In self-defence, the police retaliated, injuring the two. They are currently receiving treatment. The other three accused have also been arrested, and all five are in custody. Strict action will be taken, and a search is underway for the remaining suspects," she added.

Ramgopal Mishra was killed, and several others were injured, after clashes between two communities erupted during the Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

—ANI