Businessman Shot Dead in Moving Car on Bijnor-Gauri Road in Lucknow

Lucknow: A businessman died after allegedly being shot in a moving car in Lucknow, said the police on Tuesday.

According to the Nipun Agarwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Lucknow, the deceased, identified as Jitendra Singh Bhadoria, was killed on Bijnor-Gauri Road when a bullet was fired from a 315 bore licensed rifle, causing a head injury to the victim.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police and forensic teams arrived at the scene and started investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim Jitendra Singh Bhadoria, a businessman from Lucknow, originally hailed from Kanpur city.

While the initial investigation points to the possibility of an accident, the police are thoroughly examining all angles.

Legal action is underway, and the body has been taken into custody for further examination.

Earlier on Sunday, a young man was shot in the Ghazipur area of Delhi, according to police.

People from Ghazipur protested and blocked the Akshardham-Ghaziabad road on Monday, demanding the arrest of the accused for the murder of the young individual.

On the case, Vineet Kumar, Additional DCP-I, East District said, "We received information that a man is injured. When we went to the hospital, we found that he had been shot. In the initial investigation, 2 people have been detained and several teams are working on it."

The reason behind the murder is unknown, and the police are working to identify the deceased. (ANI)