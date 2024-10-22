Akhilesh Yadav alleges BJP's involvement in Bahraich violence

Lucknow: The Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of being involved in inciting riots and violence in Uttar Pradesh.

"BJP was involved in the violence that broke out in Bahraich. BJP MLAs are filing complaints against their own party workers for conspiring and inciting violence," Akhilesh Yadav said.

SP chief further asserted that the District Magistrate acted as the District President of the BJP.

"It is even being heard that the District Magistrate has become the District President of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Is this what is taught in the IAS Academy? If anyone was responsible for instigating riots in Uttar Pradesh, it was the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday hit out at Akhilesh Yadav alleging that he was responsible for inciting riots in the state during the program in Shahabad town of Hardoi district.

He also accused the SP leader of being the leader of all goons, criminals & mafias. The Deputy CM said that Akhilesh Yadav has no right to speak on incidents of violence, as his government had failed to maintain law and order.

"Akhilesh Yadav lacks the moral authority to comment on riots in Uttar Pradesh, as his tenure has been marred by constant communal violence. It's unbecoming of him to speak on the issue, especially when his own government has failed to maintain law and order. While the government claims to be ready to take action against criminals and rioters, Yadav's actions suggest otherwise. It seems he's more concerned about maintaining his party's ties with criminals and mafia, who will eventually desert the SP, leading to its downfall," he said.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday assured the Supreme Court that authorities won't take any action till tomorrow on demolition notices issued against the buildings belonging to persons allegedly involved in the October 13 Bahraich violence in the state.

Three people have jointly filed the petition against the demolition notice and urged the top court to quash the notices issued on October 17, 2024, which was passed on the night of October 18. The petitioners also sought interim relief for staying the proposed demolition and status quo as of the date of issuance of notice on October 17.

—ANI