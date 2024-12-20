Amit Shah's Tripura Visit: Bru Settlement Tour & North East Council's 72nd Meeting Highlights

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Tripura on Saturday where he will engage in a series of significant events, including a visit to the Bru settlement areas and participation in the 72nd plenary session of the North East Council (NEC).

Shah's visit to Tripura underscores the Central government's ongoing commitment to addressing the concerns of the Northeast and fostering development in the region.

The Home Minister will begin his trip by attending NEC meeting in Agartala where discussions are expected to focus on the region's development roadmap, infrastructure projects, and initiatives to promote connectivity, tourism, and entrepreneurship. Established in 1971, the NEC serves as a key advisory body for economic and social development in the Northeast.

The meeting is expected to be attended by senior officials, state governors, and chief ministers from the northeastern states, further emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure the region's holistic progress.

He will later attend North East Banker Conclave 2.0 Agartala as well as 12th meeting of North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC)-- a joint initiative of Department of Space (DOS) and the NEC, that came into being on September 5, 2000, which helps in augmenting the developmental process in the region by providing the advanced space technology support.

The minister will also visit the rehabilitation sites of the Bru community, who have been resettled in Tripura after years of displacement. The visit highlights the government's efforts to ensure the successful implementation of the historic Bru-Reang agreement signed in 2020, which aimed to provide permanent settlement and livelihood opportunities to the displaced community.

Shah's visit to Tripura comes at a time when the Northeast has been witnessing enhanced focus from the central government, with significant investments in infrastructure, cultural integration, and conflict resolution. The outcomes of the meeting and Shah's interactions in the region will likely have a long-lasting impact on Tripura and the broader Northeast. (ANI)