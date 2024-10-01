Telangana: Excise officials burn 1,120 Kgs of ganja worth Rs 2.80 crores

Khammam (Telangana): A total of 1,120 Kg of Ganja, was seized in 72 cases across six excise police stations in Khammam district, and was destroyed under the supervision of Khammam Deputy Commissioner Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday, said Excise Department PRO.

The Ganja was burned in Gopalpet, Thallada Mandal in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Ganesh, AES Venugopal Reddy and Circle Inspectors from various police stations.

According to the police, 484 kg of Ganja was seized from 40 cases under Khammam Excise Station jurisdiction, 170 kg from 15 cases under Khammam 2 Station, 140 kg from one case under Nelakondapalli Station, 90 kg from six cases under Wyra Station, 224 kg from nine cases under Madhira Station and 10 kg from one case in Sathupalli.

The Ganja was seized in 72 cases under the jurisdiction of Khammam 1, Khammam 2, Nelakondapalli, Wyra, Madhira, and Sathupalli excise stations.

—ANI