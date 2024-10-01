Lucknow: SDRF continues search operation to recover body of murdered Flipkart delivery agent

Lucknow: A team of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) is carrying out a search operation to recover the body of a Flipkart delivery agent, Bharat Kumar alias Ram Milan who was murdered for an iPhone in Lucknow.

SDRF Sub-Inspector, Kumar Saurav Singh told ANI that the operation is underway since yesterday and a team of divers are working to recover the body but due to swift flow of canal, it's getting difficult to get them down in the canal.

"We have been here since yesterday. Operation is underway. We are undertaking a long search as of now because the body drowned long back. A team of divers can work but the flow of the canal is very swift. The boat can't stop here. So, it is very difficult to get them down here. A team of SDRF is working here," he said.

Prem Kumar, brother of murdered delivery agent demanded justice for his brother and said, "My brother had gone for delivery of a product. When he demanded the price of the delivered product the customer killed my brother. My brother should get justice. He was married."

Bharat Kumar a Flipkart delivery boy was murdered for an iPhone in Lucknow's Chinhat police station area. The accused stuffed his body in a gunny sack and dumped it in Indira Nagar canal. The police have since taken a customer into custody.

On Tuesday, DCP East Shashank Singh, said that the deceased, Bharat Kumar, son of Ram Milan and resident of Nishatganj police station Mahanagar, worked as a delivery boy.

"When Bharat Kumar didn't return home, his brother lodged an FIR at Chinhat police station regarding his disappearance. Taking cognizance of the incident, the CCTV footage and surveillance data investigated by the police, prima facie it came to light that the incident was untoward. After getting evidence, the police detained a person named Akash in connection to the incident," the DCP said.

"The body was thrown into the river, and the police and SDRF team have been trying to rescue the body. Bharat Kumar's family has also been informed about the incident," he added.

During interrogation the arrested accused confessed that he and his friend Gajanan had murdered delivery boy Bharat Kumar and then dumped his body in the canal. Police and SDRF team are trying to locate the body from the canal. Bharat Kumar's family has been informed and further action is being taken.

Bharat Kumar had been working as a delivery boy for the past 8 years. The brother of the deceased Prem Kumar stated that Bharat left home for Flipkart at 10:00 am to pick up goods. Since many people collectively place orders, he went there. The arrested accused and others kidnapped and murdered him. The police department is currently investigating the case.

—ANI