SLBC Tunnel Collapse: District Collector Santhosh Provides Update on Rescue Efforts

Nagarkurnool: Rescue operations continue at the site of the collapse of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC), where 8 workers are said to be trapped.

District Collector Badhavath Santhosh provided an update on the ongoing rescue operations. Santhosh said that the primary focus remained on rescuing the workers who were trapped, noting that while the teams had been unable to reach the last 40 meters yesterday, necessary measures are now being taken to ensure their safe retrieval.

Speaking to ANI, District Collector Badhavath Santhosh of Nagarkurnool said, "Dewatering is being done while the Indian Army, along with NDRF and SDRF, is going inside with additional equipment. Our major focus will be on rescuing the workers stuck inside. Yesterday, they could not reach the last 40 meters, and now necessary measures are being taken."

Earlier, endoscopic and robotic cameras were brought to the Nagarkurnool (SLBC) tunnel on Monday for the rescue operation. The NDRF Dog Squad has also been deployed to assist in the operation.

Speaking to ANI, L&T's endoscopic operator Dowdeep said, "Through the endoscopic camera, we can track what is happening inside the tunnel. We have done this during the rescue operation in Uttarakhand as well. Two teams have come. Endoscopic and robotic cameras have been brought." The response force is currently working to remove the accumulated water inside the tunnel.

A three-meter section of the roof of an under-construction stretch of the SLBC tunnel collapsed at the 14 km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, on Saturday morning. The collapse occurred just four days after construction work had resumed following a lengthy hiatus. While some workers managed to escape, the eight remained trapped.

However, due to debris blocking the area, the team has not yet been able to confirm their exact 'location', as confirmed by NDRF officials with ANI. Speaking to ANI, NDRF Deputy Commandant Sukhendu Datta said the force had covered around 13.5 kilometres inside the tunnel, primarily using locomotives and conveyor belts.

Ex NDMA Vice chairman and BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy saiad that the state disaster management needs to have a plan for such situations.

"It is really disappointing and sad that this is not the first time that such floods have happened, SLBC tunnel has collapsed...It is definitely time for introspection. I think the state government has not paid attention to what should be done in such situations. Two such incidents have happened. What is the lesson? Why were safety measures not taken? ...Let us pray and hope that we will be able to rescue the trapped people...The State Disaster Management Authority should sit down and prepare a management plan, disaster management plan for such situations," he said.

Meanwhile, Engineer Task Force (ETF) of Indian Army deployed it's equipment and medical teams to clear debris and facilitate safe evacuation of trapped persons from the collapsed tunnel. (ANI)