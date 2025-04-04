Hyderabad Police seize narcotics in Jubilee Hills, arrest one

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Task Force police carried out a raid and seized 7 grams of cocaine and 3.7 grams of ecstasy pills in the possession of a man identified as Kopparti Sai Manikanta, as per the information from Hyderabad Police.

The raid took place on Thursday at Tadipatri Biryani on Road No. 11, under the Jubilee Hills police station limits. The police discovered narcotics from Kopparti Sai Manikanta, a 27-year-old resident of Bhimavaram in the West Godavari District, according to police officials.

In addition to the drugs, police also seized a two-wheeler and a mobile phone from the accused.

A case has been filed against Sai Manikanta under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The investigation is ongoing.

Further information on the case is still awaited. (ANI)