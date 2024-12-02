We are doing our duty but they are refusing theirs Tamil Nadu CM Stalin criticizes Centre amid Cyclone Fengal relief efforts

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): As Cyclone Fengal continues to wreak havoc across Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday criticized the Central government for not allowing MPs to discuss the cyclone's impact in Parliament.

"In Parliament, MPs were not allowed to speak about Cyclone Fengal. As part of our responsibility, we are assessing the damages and will send a report. That is our duty and responsibility. It is also their responsibility to respond, but they are refusing to do so. Despite this, we are doing our best," CM Stalin told reporters in Chennai.

He also criticized the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying that while the AIADMK leader continues to make accusations, the public is aware of how good the schemes of the state government are.

"Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's only responsibility seems to be levelling accusations against us. However, people know under which government welfare schemes are implemented effectively," the Chief Minister added.

The CM lauded the district officers and relief teams for their work amid flooding and heavy rains triggered by the cyclone.

"Deputy chief minister, ministers, public representatives, coordinating officers, district collectors, and rescue and relief team are working with dedication. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure normalcy is restored. I have advised officials to complete all ground-level work promptly," he said.

He assured that anyone affected by the cyclone would receive adequate compensation for losses, including damages to livestock, homes, or loss of life.

Detailing about relief efforts, the CM said that 18 rescue teams, comprising 493 members, are actively conducting operations across various districts.

In Villupuram district, 407 personnel from seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and eight State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams -- 15 teams in total -- are working on relief efforts.

In Cuddalore, 56 personnel from NDRF and SDRF are engaged in operations, while in Tiruvannamalai, a 30-member team is handling rescue work.

"Rescue operations are going at the site of the Tiruvannamalai landslide. IIT engineers have been called to assist at the affected location," the CM said.

Speaking about relief camps set up in affected areas, CM Stalin said that over 7,000 people are currently staying in 147 camps. He stated, "A total of 147 relief camps are operational, accommodating 7,776 people. All necessary arrangements, including water, food, and medical supplies, have been made for them."

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited Viluppuram and Kallakurichi districts to inspect the damage and provide support to affected residents. "I am personally visiting Viluppuram and Kallakurichi districts to see the severe damage caused by Cyclone Fengal and help the people," CM Stalin said in a post on X.

Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall on the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Saturday, November 30, has caused severe flooding and heavy rainfall in several districts, leaving residents in distress. However, rescue teams continue to work to evacuate stranded citizens. (ANI)