VCK to seek more seats in 2026 TN Assembly polls without compromising INDIA bloc unity

Chennai, June 14 (IANS) Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and Member of Parliament Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday stated that the party would seek a greater share of seats from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, while firmly reiterating that the strength and unity of the INDIA bloc alliance will remain paramount.

Thirumavalavan said, “The alliance's strength is more important than that of individual parties. While we will push for more seats, negotiations will be conducted in a manner that preserves the cohesion of the INDIA bloc.“

He also made a veiled reference to the resurgent BJP-AIADMK alliance, describing it as a right-wing challenge that secular forces must confront collectively.

The VCK chief clarified that while his party remains committed to the idea of a coalition government -- its long-standing demand -- it would not press for such an arrangement in the 2026 elections.

“This election is not about power-sharing, but protecting Tamil Nadu from the communal politics of the BJP,” he said.

“The AIADMK has now aligned itself with the BJP, which openly promotes divisive and communal ideologies,” he said.

As one of Tamil Nadu’s most prominent Dalit leaders, Thirumavalavan accused the BJP of undermining the country’s secular fabric.

“For the past 11 years, the BJP has consistently spread hatred against Muslims in almost every state. Tamil Nadu had been an exception, but now they are trying to polarise this state as well,” he cautioned.

He further criticised the BJP for failing to address key issues such as social justice, Dalit rights, and livelihood concerns.

“Instead of supporting the cause of social equality, the BJP has resorted to religious politics, ignoring the fundamental needs of marginalised communities,” he said.

Thirumavalavan concluded by calling on all secular parties to unite and resist the entry of communal politics into Tamil Nadu.

“This is not just a political fight. It is a battle to protect the ideals of social justice and secularism,” he said.

--IANS

aal/skp