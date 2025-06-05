Udhayanidhi Stalin Rises as Tamil Nadu’s Key Political and Cinema Force

Udhayanidhi Salvo Zooms currently all throughout Tamil Nadu, other parts of the entire Southern region comprising Puducherry, Karnataka, AP, Telengana, Kerala, many parts of Mumbai, etc. Udhayanidhi is stupendously multi-hit mega super star in Tamil and Southern languages' cinema in the lines of Shivaji Ganeshan, Gemini Ganeshan, MGR, Kamla Hasan, Rajnikanth etc.

Revenue wise, Udhayanidhi reportedly has already surpassed them. He has created new precedence in revenue collection in Tollywood.

Along side, he is currently not only number 2 in ruling DMK after its President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin but is also son of Stalin. Hence his automatically "sky high stock, importance all throughout Tamil Nadu" can be fully fathomed.

Also, already, Udhayanidhi Stalin is the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu which clearly tantamounts to his having "much-more-ample" clout amid all strata of Tamil Nadu political power.

With Chief Minister Stalin now currently more than involved in liaising with the Central leadership to enhance Tamil Nadu's greater national participation, involvement --- unlike ever before since the country's independence --- the onus of administering Tamil Nadu is said to be quite on Udhayanidhi's shoulders.

He is said to be excelling in that role exceedingly well as reports suggest.

The officers in the state are also reported to be in good terms with him as he is "1-to-1" with them unlike many who treat them as subservient to them.

It is not at all so with Udhayanidhi. He is "more-than-normal" with them. Naturally then, the decisions are fast taken even implemented in Jiffy effecting tremendous benefits to the entire Tamil Nadu state.

He is being widely seen as the state's next "Boss" like Stalin now.