Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin Rejects Three-Language Policy

Chennai: Following Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's assurance, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday reiterated DMK's stand and said that the state will never accept the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the three-language policy.

"We are asking for our financial rights, which are to be given to the people of Tamil Nadu. We are asking for educational funds for Tamil Nadu students. They were giving funds of rupees 2,150 crores for these many years but now they are saying we should accept NEP, three language policy," Stalin said.

"Tamil Nadu has always been against the three language policy. We have said clearly that we will never accept that," he asserted.

The Deputy CM also pointed out that people have given their lives for language in a state like Tamil Nadu.

"What is there to do politics in this? I don't understand. Tamil Nadu is the state in which, for language rights, many have given their life. You can understand who is doing politics," Udhayanidhi said.

Ahead of the 2026 elections, the tussle between DMK and BJP is getting fierce with debate over the language policy and allocating funds to Tamil Nadu.

Earlier today, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan strongly criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of raising "imaginary concerns" driven by political motivations.

Addressing a press conference, Pradhan emphasized that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is not imposing any language on a state.

"One point I want to re-emphasize is that the NEP is not recommending imposition of any language on the respective students of a state. That means, in no way the NEP is recommending imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu," Dharmendra Pradhan asserted.

He emphasized that the primary essence of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is to bring global standards to education, and simultaneously, it has to be rooted in India.

"It has to promote linguistic and cultural heritage from states like Tamil Nadu. The Government of India is conducting all the entrance examinations in all major 13 languages and one among them is Tamil also," he said.

"PM Modi announced India's first Thiruvallur cultural centre in Singapore to promote Tamil thoughts globally. This is our commitment. Since 1968, successive governments have implemented a language formula in the education sector. By not implementing NEP 2020, we are depriving students, teachers and parents of the global opportunity. Education should not be politicized. Even many non-BJP states are implementing the NEP. They are taking all the cooperation from the Centre," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the release of 'Samagra Shiksha' funds for the state.

The letter mentioned Stalin's concerns regarding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's statement where he mentioned that Tamil Nadu's 'Samagra Shiksha' funds will not be released until the state implements the 'three language' policy mentioned in NEP 2020. (ANI)