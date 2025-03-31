Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges people to provide water, food to birds amid summer heat

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday appealed to people to show compassion to birds during the summer heat.

In a post on X, Stalin urged citizens to help ease the suffering of birds by providing them with water and food.

"Let's provide water and food to birds suffering from the summer heat!" posted Stalin.

As temperatures soar across the state, many birds are facing dehydration and food scarcity.

The Chief Minister highlighted the simple yet effective ways in which people can contribute--by placing water bowls and bird feeders in their homes, parks, and public spaces to provide relief to the creatures struggling to survive in the extreme heat.

Stalin's call to action is part of a broader effort to raise awareness about environmental conservation. His initiative encourages citizens to take small but impactful steps to ensure the survival of birds during the hot summer months.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister MK Stalin participated in the Ramzan festivities.

For this occasion, an event called 'Let's Light the World with Love' was organised, and nearly 2,500 people received gifts.

"We have been organising a program every year to greet Muslims and give gifts on the occasion of Ramzan. I am grateful and respectful to the administrators and Muslims who have given me the opportunity to participate in the program this year," Stalin said.

His participation in the religious festivities comes amid the ongoing budget session in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

On Sunday, Stalin extended his warm wishes to the people celebrating the Ugadi festival. In his message, Stalin called for unity among the southern states.

The Chief Minister also wished that the spirit of Ugadi would inspire people to stand together in resistance and solidarity.

Stalin also called out the imposition of Hindi and changes to political boundaries through delimitation and stressed that these issues threaten the region's identity and rights. (ANI)