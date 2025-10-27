SIR has lost its credibility: DMK comes out against Election Commission

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that is set to begin across the country, alleging that the exercise is being used by the BJP to manipulate voter lists for political gain.

DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan said the SIR, which is undertaken every 25 years as per law, has lost its credibility after the “biased exercise” carried out in Bihar.

“Was the SIR in Bihar done to clean up voter rolls? No. It was done to support the BJP,” he charged.

“Their intention was to delete Muslim votes and supporters of the DMK. We will not allow that. The Election Commission has become a constituent body of the BJP,” he alleged.

Elangovan cited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that 30 voters, who were officially declared dead during the Bihar SIR, were found alive and photographed.

“We are not against SIR as a process, but against the BJP’s electoral wing, which the Election Commission has now become. If any mistake is made, we will approach the court. The BJP’s victories are built on political conspiracy, not popular support,” he said.

Turning his fire on actor-politician Vijay, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief who met families of the Karur stampede victims in Mahabalipuram on Monday, Elangovan said, “Even in elections, Vijay wants to do the same — keep all ballot boxes in his house and call voters to cast votes there. People may come for money, but that will not translate into votes. Vijay has already fallen at the feet of the BJP.”

He asserted that any alliance between the AIADMK, TVK and BJP would only strengthen the DMK-led front.

“If they join together, it is good for us. DMK’s alliance will secure more than 50 per cent of the votes. BJP is an anti-Tamil party,” he added.

On the ongoing paddy procurement season, Elangovan dismissed Opposition criticism, saying the process was smooth.

“The state government is taking firm action. Officials are monitoring district-level procurement. The AIADMK and BJP have nothing to say, so they are spreading lies,” he said.

—IANS