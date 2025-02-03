NIA Arrests Two Key Accused in Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested two key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) case.

NIA said that the accused, identified as Kabeer Ahmed Aliyar and Bava Bahrudeen alias Mannai Bava, were allegedly involved and had conspired with others to propagate the HuT ideologies by conducting secret Bayaans.

"Both the accused were also involved in organising an exhibition to showcase the military might of Islamic nations that would be invited (Nussrah) to overthrow the Indian government, established by law, by waging violent jihad and war," said the anti-terror agency.

NIA, which had registered the case against six accused persons, had further found during investigations that the accused were influenced by the extremist, radical and fundamental ideology of HuT, an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist organisation that is working to re-establish an Islamic caliphate and enforce the constitution written by the outfit's founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, as per NIA investigations.

In October last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification banning HuT and all its manifestations and front organisations under the UA(P)Act 1967.

NIA is continuing its investigation to unearth the role of the co-conspirators, international network and funding of HuT. (ANI)